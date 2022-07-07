SBP Reserves Drop $493 Million to Sink Below $10 Billion Again

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank witnessed an outflow of $493 million in the week that ended on June 30, 2022, depicting a 2.8 percent dip on a week-on-week basis.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves went down by $453.2 million (-2.8 percent) on June 30, 2022, to $15.74 billion, compared to $16.19 billion in the previous week. The SBP reserves decreased by $492.7 million to $9.81 billion (-4.7 percent), compared to $10.30 billion a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5.92 billion, depicting an increase of $39.5 million (0.6 percent) on a weekly basis.

On the flip side, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) gained eight paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market on Thursday. It also gained two paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), two paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), and Rs. 1.29 against the Euro (EUR) in today’s interbank currency market.