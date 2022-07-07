SBP Raises Interest Rate by 1.25%

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday raised the policy rate by 125 basis points to 15.0 percent from 13.75 percent. This is the highest rate since May 2011 when the policy rate was recorded at 14 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank convened today to announce the first scheduled monetary policy for fiscal year (FY) 2022-23.

ALSO READ IMF Rep Asks Pakistani Govt to Provide A Business Conducive Environment in the Country

Today’s strong and proactive policy response was necessitated by a deterioration in the outlook for inflation and an increase in risks to external stability.

This is a developing story.