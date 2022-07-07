Shahid Afridi Appointed Brand Ambassador for Second Edition of KPL

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has been named the Kashmir Premier League’s (KPL) brand ambassador for the second edition of franchise tournament, which is slated to take place in August.

The president of the Kashmir Premier League, Arif Malik, and Shahid Afridi signed the contract in a ceremony that was attended by league officials and other dignitaries, highlighting the league’s significance.

While expressing his view on the development, Arif Malik said that the aim of conducting KPL is to send a message of love and peace to the world from this league and promote sports, and surface more talent in the region.

KPL president went on to say that the inaugural edition of the league was broadcasted in 52 countries, including India, and that the world saw the beauty of Muzaffarabad through this league.

In response to a question regarding the draft for the second edition, Arif Malik stated that the draft will take place on July 21 and that they plan to celebrate Pakistan’s 75th anniversary this season.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a provisional no-objection certificate (NOC) for the second edition of the KPL after the management settled some pending matters.

It was also noted that the upcoming edition will feature seven teams rather than six due to the addition of Jammu Janbaz, with only one foreign player for each franchise while Rawalakot Hawks will be defending their title.