Renowned Kabaddi Player Shot Dead During Match In Punjab

Pakistan’s renowned Kabaddi player, Waqas Gujjar, was shot during a game at the Panjo festival in the Kahna area of Lahore and died instantly, while the accused was arrested by the police.

According to the details, the Kabaddi player was on the ground while taking selfies with his fans when the accused, identified as Waris, approached and opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

ALSO READ Here’s When Pakistan Cricket Team Will Face India in Asia Cup 2022

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was shifted to General Hospital while the fans gathered around him caught the murderer red-handed and handed him over to the police.

Warning: The following tweet shows the player being shot dead, viewer discretion is advised.

Breaking News Waqas Gujjar, a famous player of Pakistan Kabaddi team, was shot dead by unknown persons during a match in Lahore.#پنجاب_دشمن_فتنہ pic.twitter.com/6PtCsFO05D — Sajjad Ahmed Bhutto (@SajjadAhmedBhu9) July 7, 2022

The details further revealed that the First Information Report (FIR) has already been filed against the accused, and the police are looking into the matter and investigating the case from all angles.

It is important to note that Waqas Gujjar was a well-known Kabaddi player in Punjab who had a large following throughout Pakistan.