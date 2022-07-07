Even though sleep plays an essential part in general health and well-being, around forty percent of the population is affected by sleep issues and is not receiving the appropriate support for it. At least seven to eight hours of sleep is recommended for the typical individual.

However, because of our busy schedules, we typically only get a few hours of sleep each night. People in Pakistan have little to no awareness regarding the importance of sleep and how to prioritize it.

Why is Sleep Awareness a Key to Good Health?

Several studies have shown that sleep deprivation may adversely affect one’s overall health. During the night, sleep helps both the body and the brain to recuperate. When you wake up in the morning, you’ll be rested and ready to take on the day.

In addition to making you feel drowsy, not getting enough sleep puts you at greater risk of developing a broad variety of illnesses and health issues.

Heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and stroke are only a few of the diseases that may be linked to obesity. Physical safety might also be jeopardized by a lack of sleep.

Because of our sedentary lifestyles and the demands of our jobs, we frequently stay up late into the morning, missing out on our much-needed snooze.

Sleep, on the other hand, is unavoidable. Humans should be able to go off to sleep within 10 to 15 minutes at the most. There is a good chance you are sleep deprived if you fall asleep in less than five minutes.

It is high time that we start taking sleep and its related concerns quite seriously in Pakistan.

Taking a step forward Master MoltyFoam established the Sleep Research Foundation with the mission of enhancing the quality of life via improved mental and physical health and providing comfort for all people.

What Is Sleep Research Foundation?

It is Pakistan’s first and only research-based sleep foundation, and it manages research initiatives and awareness campaigns intending to bring people’s awareness of the relevance of sleep.

The mission of the foundation, which is dedicated to researching sleep disorders, the biological and behavioral impact of sleep disruption, and the effects of sleep on health, is to educate people about the significance of getting enough sleep, which is negatively impacted by today’s increasingly fast-paced lifestyles.

Established in the year 2015, Sleep Research Foundation has already contributed a lot to make people feel well-rested.

What Is the Goal of the Sleep Research Foundation?

The Master Sleep Research Foundation was established to elevate the profile of sleep as a significant health factor and ensure its inclusion in the plan of public health initiatives.

To accomplish this, the foundation has devoted itself to researching sleep disorders and hygiene, the biological impact of sleep, and methods for improving sleep.

The mission of the foundation is to promote superiority in the fields of sleep health, sleep theory, sleep research, and clinical practice.

In light of the fact that an individual’s level of sleep quality has a direct bearing on their entire health, including their posture, their internal health, their attitude, and their behavior, Master Group built this platform with the goal of creating a healthier Pakistan.

It is of the utmost importance for the formation of a healthy society to instill a feeling of sleep responsibility in individuals, especially parents and professionals.

What Serves as the Driving Force?

Sleep Research Foundation’s mission is to assist individuals in improving the overall quality of their lives with regard to their health and to solve problems associated with a lack of assistance.

Other goals include:

Encouraging research on sleep

Informing the public about emerging sleep disorders and providing appropriate treatments for those disorders

Assisting the comfort industry in developing effective sleeping solutions that offer a restful night’s sleep

Bringing together experts from a variety of fields who are interested in learning more about sleep

The new approaches to sleeping that Master MoltyFoam has developed make use of the research carried out by the Sleep Research Foundation, which aims to find answers to questions about health and sleep problems.

Studies conducted by the Sleep Research Foundation have received support from medical professionals, including psychiatrists, doctors, and lifestyle coaches, who also provide valuable comments to ensure the quality of the research.