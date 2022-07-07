SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Soars Due to Exhorbitant Food/Non-Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 6, 2022, recorded an increase of 1.32 percent due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 33.66 percent mainly due to an increase in diesel (141.46 percent), petrol (119.61 percent), onions (101.98 percent), pulse masoor (88.16 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (83.03 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (79.29 percent), mustard oil (77.60 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (74.87 percent), washing soap (57.43 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse gram (51.80 percent), LPG (49.11 percent), tomatoes (44.71 percent), garlic (43.23 percent) and chicken (41.09 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chilies powdered (43.42 percent), sugar (12.57 percent), pulse moong (3.23 percent) and gur (2.57 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 197.92 percent during the week ended June 30, 2022, to 200.53 percent during the week under review. The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732 and Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 and Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 0.83 percent, 0.98 percent, 1.07 percent, 1.23 percent and 1.51 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82 percent) items increased, 05 (9.81 percent) items decreased and 16 (31.37 percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included petrol super (6.36 percent), hi-speed diesel (5.06 percent), garlic (5.06 percent), potatoes (2.57 percent), LPG (2.33 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (1.64 percent), cooked daal (1.50 percent), wheat flour bag (1.46 percent), pulse gram (1.32 percent), tea prepared (1.09 percent), pulse masoor (1.02 percent), milk fresh (0.91 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.90 percent), georgette (0.66 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.65 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.64 percent), chicken (0.64 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.63 percent), curd (0.63 percent), pulse moong (0.54 percent), eggs (0.54 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.51 percent), shirting (0.42 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.39 percent), bread plain (0.37 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.31 percent), rice basmati broken (0.25 percent), long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.24 percent), energy saver (0.18 percent) and sugar (0.17 percent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include tomatoes (5.12 percent), onions (1.03 percent), mustard oil (0.70 percent), bananas (0.43 percent), and pulse mash (0.12 percent).

ALSO READ SBP Raises Interest Rate by 1.25%

The items’ prices that remained unchanged included beef with bone, mutton, powdered milk Nido, gur, salt powdered (national/shan), chilies powder national, cooked beef, cigarettes capstan, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, matchbox, and telephone call charges.