NEPRA Approves Rs. 7.90 per unit FCA for May

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an Rs. 7.90 per unit increase in monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for May.

According to the notification, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had requested an increase of Rs. 7.60 per unit in FCA.

NEPRA held a public hearing on June 27, 2022, on FCA. Earlier in April, customers were charged Rs. 3.99 in FCA, which was only for one month, said NEPRA. The FCA for May will be charged Rs. 3.91 more than that of April in July.

According to NEPRA, this will only apply to July bills. It will also apply to all the customers of distribution companies (DISCOs), except Lifeline customers. The FCA will also not apply to customers of K-Electric, said NEPRA.