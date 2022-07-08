Thieves Steal Kamran Akmal’s Sacrificial Goat

With an unprecedented increase in the prices of sacrificial animals ahead of this year’s Eid-ul-Azha, the incidents of goats, lambs, and cows getting stolen before Eid have also increased significantly.

Commoners and elites have been affected alike due to this crime and Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter, is the latest victim of the thieves depriving people of their sacrificial animals.

According to details, the former national opening batter had bought a total of 6 goats for sacrifice on Eid. Kamran had kept the goats in a tent outside his residence in one of Lahore’s upscale areas.

The 40-year-old had deployed one of his servants at the security of the goats, each of which cost Rs. 90,000. However, the servant fell asleep around 3 AM and that’s when one of the goats was stolen.

Kamran has informed the relevant authorities about the incident. They have assured the star that they will leave no stone unturned to find the stolen goat of the national hero.

Kamran Akmal made his international debut away from home in a Test match against Zimbabwe in 2002. He last donned the Green Shirt in a T20I against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2017.

He played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is for Pakistan, averaging 30.79, 26.09, and 21 runs in each format respectively.