Xiaomi 12 Lite Launched With 108 MP Camera and 120Hz AMOLED Display

Xiaomi has officially launched Xiaomi 12 Lite. The smartphone features a 108 MP primary camera sensor and a 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Design and Display

The L x W x D dimensions of Xiaomi 12 Lite are 159.3 x 73.7 x 7.3 mm. It weighs 173 g. It is built around a plastic frame with a plastic back and glass front that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 6.55” AMOLED panel and 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz and can produce 950 nits of brightness.

Internals and Storage

Xiaomi 12 Lite features Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm). It has an octa-core CPU and Adreno 642L GPU. The device has UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone comes in three configurations; 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, and 8/256 GB

Software and UI

Xiaomi 12 Lite launches with MIUI 13 out of the box and boots Android 12.

Camera

Xiaomi 12 Lite features a triple camera setup on the back. The primary sensor is a 108 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture. The camera setup also houses an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 32 MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.5 aperture.

Battery and Colors

Xiaomi 12 Lite features feature a 4,300 mAH battery and come with a 67W fast charging feature. It is available in three colors; Black, Green, and Pink.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi 12 Lite starts from $400 and goes up to $500. It is available only on pre-order in China.