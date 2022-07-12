Infinix Launches Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G

Infinix has expanded its Note 12 series with the addition of two more devices. So far, Infinix has launched Note 12, Note 12 G96, Note 12i, and Note 12 VIP. Now, Infinix has launched Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G.

Design and Display

Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G have similar dimensions. The L x W x D dimensions of both devices are 164.7 x 76.9 x 8 mm. The former weighs 186 g while the latter is 186 g. Both devices have glass fronts, plastic frames, and plastic backs.

Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G feature 6.7” AMOLED panels and 1080 x 2400 pixel resolutions. Both are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Internals and Storage

Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G feature MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm). They both have octa-core CPUs and Mali-G57 MC2 GPUs.

They both come in a single configuration. The Note 12 5G comes with a 6/64 GB configuration. The Note 12 Pro 5G comes with an 8/128 GB configuration.

Software and UI

Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G launch with XOS 10.6 out of the box and boot Android 12.

Camera

Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G feature triple-camera setups on the back. In Note 12 5G, the primary sensor is a 50 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture. The camera setup also houses a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and QVGA sensor.

In Note 12 Pro 5G, the primary sensor is a 108 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera setup also houses 2 MP macro and depth sensors with f/2.4 apertures.

On the front, Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G feature a 16 MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and Colors

Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G feature a 5,000 mAH battery and come up with a 33W fast charging feature. They are available in two colors; black and white.

Pricing and Availability

Note 12 5G starts from $189 and Note 12 Pro 5G starts from $227. Both devices can be pre-ordered in India and the sales will start on 14 July.