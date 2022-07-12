Nubia Unveils Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro

Nubia’s Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro have been unveiled, with both devices featuring Qualcomm’s flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Design and Display

Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro have pretty much similar dimensions. The L x W x D dimensions of 7S are 170.6 x 78.3 x 9.5 mm and 7S Pro are 166.3 x 77.1 x 10 mm. The former weighs 215 g while the latter 235 g.

Both devices have glass fronts and backs and aluminum frames. Both feature a built-in cooling fan to keep chipsets running at optimal temperatures.

Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro feature 6.8” AMOLED panels and 1080 x 2400 pixel resolutions. The former has a refresh rate of 165 Hz and produces 700 nits of brightness while the latter has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and produces 600 nits of brightness.

Internals and Storage

As stated earlier, Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm). They both have octa-core CPUs and Adreno 730 GPUs. Both devices have UFS 3.1 storage.

The former comes in four configurations; 8/128 GB, 12/128 GB, 12/256 GB, and 16/512. The latter comes in three configurations 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, and 18 GB/1 TB.

Software and UI

Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro launch with Red Magic 5.5 out of the box and boots Android 12.

Cameras

Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro feature triple-camera setups on the back. The primary sensor in both devices is a 64 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera setups also house an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2 aperture and a 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Red Magic 7S features an 8 MP lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is fitted in the top bezel of the 7S. As for Red Magic 7S Pro, it has an 8 MP wide-angle under-display selfie camera.

Battery and Colors

Red Magic 7S houses a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a 120W fast charging feature. It is available in two colors; black and gray. Red Magic 7S Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a 135W fast charging feature. It is available in four colors, black, gray, silver, and yellow.

Pricing and Availability

Red Magic 7S starts from $600 while Red Magic 7S Pro starts from $775. Both devices can be pre-ordered in China and the sales will start on 15 July.