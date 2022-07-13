CDA Launches Helpline to Address Sanitation Issues

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a helpline and a WhatsApp number to address the complaints regarding cleanliness issues in Islamabad.

The residents have been told to register their complaints on either 1334 or WhatsApp number 0335-5001213. The main purpose of the helpline is to ensure swift resolution of complaints regarding hygiene and cleanliness issues in the capital.

In addition, complaints related to animal waste could also be filed on the civic agency’s telephone numbers, which are 051 9213908, 051 9203216, 051 9223171, and 051 9211555.

Over 2,000 sanitation workers performed their duties with the help of 200 vehicles, which included tractor trolleys, escape lifters, garbage compactors, truck dumpers, dozers, shovels, and front loaders.

Animal waste was lifted in a door-to-door campaign by CDA’s sanitation staff, and the cleanliness operation was carried out on all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.