Indian Farmers Con Russian Gamblers by Creating Fake IPL [Video]

A group of Indian locals have been arrested in a small village in Gujarat for conning Russian gamblers by creating a fake Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ Top Pakistani Cricketers Extend Their Support For THE MAX, Pakistan Premier Hockey League

According to details, the organizers of the fake tournament used a commentator that mimicked famous Indian commentator, Harsha Bhogle, to make it look more real. The fake IPL featured 21 local farmers who posed as players and the tournament was also telecasted and streamed via YouTube in various cities in Russia which further enhanced the authenticity.

The fake tournament commenced three weeks after the conclusion of the original IPL and went on for two weeks before the organizers were caught by the police.

Check out the video of the fake tournament:

Here’s footage of the ‘fake IPL’ that fooled Russian gamblers into placing bets. It went on for two weeks before the cops busted them. All run by a local guy in Gujarat, with 21 farmers posing as players & a YouTube feed! #fakeipl pic.twitter.com/wVP754Xp5q — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) July 11, 2022

The organizers also set up an official Telegram channel where they had already taken bets amounting to INR 300,000 by the Russian gamblers.

ALSO READ Sri Lankan Captain Terms Babar’s Pakistan Bigger Threat Than Australia

According to the Indian media, the organizer of the tournament, Shoeb Davda, belonged to Molipur village in Gujarat, India. He had worked in a Russian gambling pub for 8 months before returning to his hometown.

Police official revealed the details behind the elaborate con. He stated, “Shoeb used to instruct umpires over walkie-talkie to signal fours and sixes. Umpires communicated the same to the batters and the bowlers. Acting on instructions, the bowler would deliver a slow ball, enabling the batter to hit a four or a six.”