Top Pakistani Cricketers Extend Their Support For THE MAX, Pakistan Premier Hockey League

In a press conference held on Thursday, 30 June 2022, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced Pakistan’s first Premier Hockey League and revealed its name, “The Max.” This announcement has elicited joy and excitement among sports fans across the country.

Former Pakistan captain cricket icon Shahid Afridi said that it is great to see hockey’s revival with The Max, “We all need to commit and support our national game which has given us such glorious history,” tweeted the cricket superstar.

Pakistan’s national cricket players have also expressed their support for this initiative, “I wish Pakistan Hockey Federation all the best for The Max Pakistan, Premier Hockey League. As a Pakistani sports person I feel that playing a part in the progress of national sport is Meri National Duty.” said Pakistan Test Cricket team vice-captain Muhammad Rizwan in his Tweet.

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC U19 World Cup and Pakistan Super league winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed also Tweeted “It gives me much joy to see our National Sport now being commercialized through a franchise league – The Max. It will help in reviving hockey & will add strength to make this sport more sustainable.”

Former Test cricketer and globetrotting cricket coach Mushtaq Ahmed showed his support through his Tweet “Growing up in the 80s, Hockey was a big part of our lives. I’m sure The Max will rekindle that passion among the new generation for the national sport.”

Test cricketer Fawad Alam also joined in for the support and appreciated this initiative, “Great news from Pakistan Hockey Federation on the launch of The Max. Looking forward to see the glory back in hockey.”

Former Pakistan cricket team captain and Pakistan Test team’s batting mainstay Azhar Ali also said “The announcement of The Max Hockey League by Pakistan Hockey Federation is an important step. This will not only give a new impetus to the national sport but will also re-enforce Pakistan as safe haven for sports competitions. I extend my best wishes for The Max.”

Pakistan’s white-ball fast bowler and philanthropist, Rumman Raees is also ‘Super excited’ for The Max, he tweeted, “Hoping to see a lot of exciting matches and talent coming out of the league. Wishing all the best to Pakistan Hockey Federation.”

The league’s announcement has been praised by sportsmen and fans across Pakistan. PHF also announced that the league will take place in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will include five franchise cities: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar. Lahore has been chosen as the venue for this premier hockey league; there will be 20 days of action-packed festivities in which fans will see national, international, and rising hockey stars in action.