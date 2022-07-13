Rawalakot is Getting an IT Excellence Center

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to set up an IT excellence center in Rawalakot. The AJK IT Board has already acquired space for the excellence center and the board is making final arrangements for its launch.

According to officials of the Information Technology (IT) Board of AJK, the IT excellence center is a project of the AJK government and IT Board, focused on imparting digital educational excellence in the region of AJK. This center will be helpful for the promotion of IT activities and the capacity building of IT professionals in AJK.

IT Board Director-General Dr. Khalid while talking to ProPakistani said that 800 students will be trained in 3 years. Initially, courses on Web Design and Development, UI/UX Design, Digital Marketing, E-commerce, Cyber Security Mobile App Design & Development will be offered to IT. Later, modern technology courses will also be included in the program.

He further informed that all courses at the center will be free and classes will begin in August. Online registration for the first batch has started and 24 July is the last date for registration. Classes will be conducted 5 days a week, each class will be 4 hours long including lab practice.