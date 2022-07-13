South Africa’s World Cup Qualification in Doubt After Pulling Out of Australia Tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has pulled out of the three-match ODI series of the Australia tour, which was scheduled in the month of January next year after the three-match Test series.

Australia were supposed to host South Africa for a three-match Test series and the same number of ODIs, but they will now only compete in the red-ball series only, including the Boxing Day Test.

As per the details, Cricket South Africa had requested to change the dates of the ODI leg scheduled to be played from January 12 to 17 but there was no other window due to a busy international schedule.

It is also reported that the South African board has now agreed to forfeit the three-match ODI series, reducing South Africa’s chances of direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup.

It is worth noting that South Africa are currently ranked eleventh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, with the league’s cut-off date set for May of next year and this series was crucial for them.

Speaking on the development, Cricket Australia’s CEO, Nick Hockley, said, “It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will be unable to contest the ODI series in January, Nick Hockley.”