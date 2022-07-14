Abdullah Shafique Opens Up on Preparations for Tough Sri Lanka Tour

Abdullah Shafique has said that the three-day practice match in Sri Lanka helped them become familiar with the conditions, adding that preparation is always important at the start of a series, especially when playing away from home.

Preparation is always important at the start of a series, especially when you are playing away from home. You have to be aware of the conditions. We tried our best to get acclimatized to Sri Lankan conditions during the three-day match.

The opening batter went on to say that they were given a spinning pitch during the practice match, but there was some help for the pacers at the start as well, which helped them prepare for both spin and fast bowlers.

In response to a question about opening the innings, Abdullah stated that the new ball always tends to swing, but scoring some runs at this stage assists the side in posting a big total on the board.

“The new ball is a bit challenging as it tends to swing. You should try to see it off. Once you give the upcoming batters a stable base, posting a large total and getting the opposition in a challenging position becomes just a little bit easier,” he said.

The right-hander continued by saying that while every cricketer experiences ups and downs throughout his career, he should strive for consistency.

Shafique is part of the national side for the Sri Lanka series and was quite impressive during the practice match, scoring 63 off 111 balls on the final day of the three-day warm-up match at the Colts Cricket Club Ground, which ended in a draw.