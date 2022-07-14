Salman Butt Says Pakistan’s Best Bowler Will Soon Overtake India’s Best

Former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt, believes that Shaheen Afridi is an equally great bowler as Bumrah, claiming that Shaheen has not played as much cricket but he has pace and swing and will gain more experience with time.

Shaheen hasn’t played as much cricket but he is among the very best. He is no less than him (Bumrah). In fact, Shaheen with experience will only get better and then he has more pace and offers a different angle.

ALSO READ Pakistan Tour in Doubt Once Again After Sri Lankan Govt Imposes Emergency

Shaheen Afridi made his international debut in 2018, but he shot to prominence following some outstanding performances in the 2019 World Cup and is now regarded as the leader of the Pakistani pace battery.

The former Test cricketer went on to say that both pacers are exceptional with the new ball and can make a breakthrough at any time.

Bumrah recently received big praise from former cricketers and analysts after he displayed a magnificent performance against England, claiming his career-best figures of 6/19 and restricting the hosts to 110 runs.

ALSO READ Waqar Younis Backs Pakistan to Win 2022 T20 World Cup

Salman Butt further added that the only difference he sees between the two pacers is that Bumrah has played a lot of cricket and performed well, whereas Shaheen is young but has accomplished a lot at such a young age.

“Nonetheless, for a 20-year-old bowler to perform in the manner that he has is not easy. Both are outstanding. Obviously, Bumrah has played a lot more and is a brilliant performer so at the moment, there shouldn’t be any comparison. One has played a lot, the other not so much,” he concluded.