Govt Transfers NAB Officials Investigating Sharif Family’s Money Laundering Cases

Despite a complete ban on transfers in Punjab due to the upcoming by-elections of the provincial assembly, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has transferred one dozen Additional Directors (ADs) and one Deputy Director (DD).

Most of the transferred officials were investigating high-profile cases including those of money laundering and assets beyond means against the ruling Sharif family.

ALSO READ Pakistani Delegation to Visit Afghanistan to Discuss Coal Imports for Power Generation

According to the official notification issued by NAB, NAB Lahore’s Director Intelligence, AD Muhammad Asghar, has transferred to Sukkur.

The official arrested Shehbaz Sharif in September 2020 when he was the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly. In April this year, the official had raided the Sharif family’s residence in Lahore’s Model Town to arrest Hamza Shehbaz when he was the Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly.

AD Mufti Abdul Haq has been transferred from Islamabad to Lahore, AD Aftab Ahmad from Lahore to Karachi, AD Nadeem Ahmed Shahid from Lahore to Islamabad, AD Khawar Ilyas from Lahore to Quetta, and AD Shahzadas Imtiaz Ahmad from Karachi to Islamabad.

Aftab Ahmad and Khawar Ilyas were investigating high-profile cases against Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Nisar Ahmad Cheema, and Fawad Hassan Fawad.

ALSO READ HEC Approves Establishment of Business Incubation Centers in 5 Universities

AD Haroon Rasheed has been transferred from Karachi to Peshawar, AD Zahir Shah from Peshawar to Multan, AD Faisal Qureshi from Quetta to Rawalpindi, AD Hina Saeed from Quetta to Islamabad, AD Omar Khan from Multan to Rawalpindi, and AD Tariq Khan from Sukkur to Lahore.

DD Saleem Ahmad Khan has been transferred from Rawalpindi to Quetta.