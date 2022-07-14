Pakistani Scam Online Loans App Finally Removed From Google Play Store

Barwaqt, a Pakistani finance app infamous for stealing user data and exploiting customers has finally been removed from the Google Play Store. It seems that numerous reports from the app’s unfortunate victims have finally been noticed.

Searching for the app on Play Store now shows that the link has been removed.

Google Play Store has (apparently) taken down the Barwaqt app. Likely reported by multiple affectees. As an investigator, I shared some of my own findings with Google. Can only pray it never resurfaces and again dupes ordinary citizens through legal + technical gibberish. pic.twitter.com/n5l4SKPcXC — Zaki Khalid (@misterzedpk) July 13, 2022

For those unaware, Barwaqt is a Pakistani app for online loans that offers multiple ways of receiving money. The company claims that customer information remains secure, but the app has been notoriously infamous for stealing personal data including phone numbers, names, email addresses, and more.

The government has also warned people against this app in the past.

The Twitter thread below details the controversies the app has been involved in over time.

1/ Predatory online lending apps in Pakistan have had 15M downloads according to @datadarbar_io. Many of them have extremely high interest rates i.e. 40%+ for 15 days. There should be zero tolerance for such exploitation, period. Including below good reporting from several folks: — Aatif Awan (@aatif_awan) July 3, 2022

At the moment, the reason behind the app’s removal remains unclear, but it most likely has to do with mounting reports coming in from the fraudulent service’s victims.

We reached out to Barwaqt’s CEO for an official comment, but we have been unable to contact the company so far.