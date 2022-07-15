FBR Extends Deadline for Filing Sales Tax and FED Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of June-2022, for all taxpayers, to July 20th, 2022.

In this connection, the FBR issued instructions to the field formations on Friday regarding the extension in Date of Payment and Submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return.

According to the FBR’s directive to the field formations, in the exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act,2005, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of June-2022, for all taxpayers, up to 20 July 2022.