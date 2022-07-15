KP to Hand Over 158 BRT Buses to Private Company for Just Rs. 288 and Rs. 144

Buses operating in Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) would be handed over to a private company at an extremely low cost after the passage of 10 years, as per the agreement signed two years back.

Chief Executive Officer TransPeshawar, Fayyaz Khan, informed Geo News that the buses will be given to the private company after either being used for 12 years or having covered around 1.2 million kilometers as stated in the agreement signed between TransPeshawar and the company. He claimed that giving up the buses would not affect the government in any way.

As per the agreement, the company would acquire the 18-meter-long buses for Rs. 288 and the 12-meter-long buses for Rs. 144. However, the price of each bus is around Rs. 40 million.

The agreement was signed between both parties two years ago, which binds TransPeshwar to let go of the buses at the agreed cost after 12 years.

It is important to know that the KP government had purchased 158 BRT buses for Rs. 4.23 billion. According to international standards, buses can only be operated for a fixed time period.