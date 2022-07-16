Pakistan’s Power Shortfall Drops to 3,000 MW in July From 7,000 MW in May

Pakistan’s energy crisis appears to have improved after the power shortfall dropped to 3,000 MW on Friday.

As per the details, the country’s power demand is 27,000 MW while the supply has gone up to 24,000 MW, which makes the shortfall 3,000 MW.

Additionally, there was a drop in load shedding across rural and urban feeders.

A spokesperson from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) said that its demand for power and supply are balanced although areas with higher line losses still have load shedding.

In May, the power demand had been 28,200 MW and the supply was only 21,200 MW. This had resulted in a shortfall of 7,000 MW and the country had to undergo long hours of load shedding.

Load shedding in Lahore had spiraled to 14 hours on 1 June because LESCO’s electricity quota had been reduced and the feeders had to be shut down every hour.

Subsequently, the demand for electricity in June was 5,300 MW against a supply of 3,800 MW, which had created a shortfall of 1,500 MW.