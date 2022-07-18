Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Details are Already Here

Samsung’s 4th generation foldable phones are not even here yet but we already have news of the 5th generation coming in 2023. South Korean news outlet ET News has just shared chipset, camera, and sales details for next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

As expected, both foldable phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will likely be revealed by the end of this year. Some reports have said that SD8G2 will debut a few weeks earlier than usual in November.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a 50MP main camera based on Samsung’s ISOCELL GN3 sensor and a 12MP selfie camera. There are no details on the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s camera, however.

The report goes on to say that Samsung is planning to sell more than 10 million units of the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in 2023. Out of the 10 million units, 8 million sales are expected to come from Z Flip. But as for the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung is hoping to achieve a 15 million sales target combined.

Samsung has not confirmed the date for its Galaxy Unpacked event, but rumor has it that the launch will take place on August 10. We expect to see three devices at this event including the Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 5.