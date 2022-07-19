IMF to Assist Member Countries Recover from Russia-Ukraine Crisis

IMF is assessing how to assist its member nations to overcome challenges created by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Antoinette M. Sayeh, said this in a meeting with Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Planning and Development in Washington.

She said this in response to a suggestion by the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, that the IMF should help countries meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the economies of many countries have been affected due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The minister met with Sayeh at IMF headquarters yesterday and told her that he appreciated the recent Staff Level Agreement between the IMF and the Government of Pakistan that underscores Pakistan’s continued commitment to the program.

He spoke about the government’s meeting about the difficult economic and fiscal decisions that it has taken prioritizing economic stability and the socio-economic development of its people.

Minister Iqbal also expressed hope that the IMF’s board will give early approval to the Staff Agreement.

Sayeh congratulated the government on the successful conclusion of the Staff Agreement and affirmed that the IMF will continue to play its role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.

Minister Iqbal highlighted Pakistan’s robust agricultural sector and its related economic sectors and stressed that Pakistan is one of the countries that are most vulnerable to climate change despite having a very low carbon footprint.

Furthermore, he sought the IMF’s assistance for the country’s agriculture sector, especially for the mitigation of the impact of climate change.

Minister Iqbal also requested for the IMF to consider extending training to public officials from the provinces for capacity building in matters related to public finance because such important areas were devolved to the provinces after the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

In response, Sayeh assured him that the IMF would look into this proposal.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Masood Khan; Executive Director (MENA Region), Hossein Mirshojaeian Hosseini; Senior Advisor Saeed Ahmad; Pakistan Mission Chief, Nathan Porter; and Counselor/Acting Minister (Economic), Qasim Mohiuddin.