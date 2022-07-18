Miftah Assures Drug Manufacturers of Resolving Issues

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, has assured the pharmaceutical industry that the current government is committed to resolving operational issues faced by various sectors of the economy.

During a meeting with representatives of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Industry, Miftah Ismail was briefed about the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry to the economic development of the country. The matters related to sales tax on import of raw materials and refunds of sales tax faced by the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

ALSO READ NTDC Acquires Land for Construction of Grid Station in Chakwal

Minister Ismail acknowledged the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry and stressed that the present government is committed to resolving the operational issues being faced by various sectors of the economy.

He further assured the delegation to resolve the issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry at the earliest. Miftah Ismail further directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required measures for addressing the concerns of the pharmaceutical industry.

ALSO READ Rupee Crashes to New Low Against US Dollar After PTI Stuns Govt in Punjab Elections

Member of National Assembly, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Coordinator to the PM on Economy, Mr. Bilal Kiyani, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) GSK, Ms. Erum Shakir Rahim, CEO Ferozsons, Mr. Osman Waheed, MD Abbott, Mr. Anis Ahmed, CEO Sante, Mr. Tauqeer ul Haq, ED Pharma Bureau, Ms. Ayesha Tammy Haq, and senior officers from FBR and Finance Division attended the meeting.