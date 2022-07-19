Pakistan Ranks Second in the World for Violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines

Pakistan ranked second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down for community guidelines violations in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, Pakistan had a removal rate of 96.5 percent before any views and 97.3 percent before 24 hours. TikTok used a proactive removal rate of 98.5 percent to remove 12,490,309 Pakistani videos.

Pakistan ranks second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q1 2022, following the US, which ranks first with 14,044,224 videos removed.

The report also revealed that in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, TikTok’s safety team focused on the Ukraine war and removed 41,191 videos, 87 percent of which violated its policies against harmful misinformation.

Moreover, the platform also identified and removed 6 networks and 204 accounts globally for coordinated efforts to influence public opinion and mislead users about their identities.

The report said that the total volume of ads removed for violating TikTok’s advertising policies and guidelines increased in the first quarter of 2022.