Govt Launches App for Online Passport Payments

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said that the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has developed an application through which all passport payments can be made online while saving citizens from long queues at banks.

In a tweet, the minister said that online passport payments will put a full stop to long queues and cumbersome trips to the banks.

Another initiative of facilitating people and digitizing govt payments has been materialized by the interior ministry. I’m pleased to announce that DGIP has prepared an app to accept online passport payments putting a full stop to long queues and cumbersome trips to the banks. — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) July 19, 2022

“Another initiative of facilitating people and digitizing govt payments has been materialized by the interior ministry,” the minister said in his tweet.

The online payment system will be operational by the end of July. Citizens will be able to make payments from home through debit or credit cards anywhere across Pakistan without having to visit a bank.