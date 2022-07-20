KP Trains Thousands of Clerics to Teach Men the Importance of Family Planning

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Population Welfare Department (PWD) has trained thousands of clerics from all schools of thought to spread awareness about the importance of family planning.

It was revealed by Special Assistant to CM (SACM) on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah, during a recent seminar held in connection with World Population Day.

Addressing the event, the SACM said that more than 4,000 clerics have been trained to create awareness among men about the exponentially rising population of the country.

He added that there are over 750 PWD training centers all over the province where men and women receive training about different family planning programs.

Last week, the UN released a report titled ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ on the occasion of World Population Day which is observed on 11 July every year.

The report revealed that Pakistan’s population is increasing at an alarmingly high rate. If it continues rising at the same rate, Pakistan’s population can jump 56% from the current 220 million to 366 million by 2050.