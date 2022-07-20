Studies Reveal Alarming Risks of Taking Painkillers Regularly

Painkillers provide quick relief from various body pains. However, a number of recently published studies have shown that their excessive use can lead to a number of health issues.

A study by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, US, has claimed that excessive use of painkillers such as ibuprofen, paracetamol, and aspirin increases the risk of developing tinnitus significantly.

ALSO READ Board Toppers to Get Free Admissions and 100% Scholarships at Islamia University

Tinnitus is described as the sounds one hears from inside the body instead of an outside source. It is also commonly known as “ringing in the ears” and one can hear several sounds including hissing and whistling from inside their bodies.

Another study by Ohio State University has concluded that regular consumption of acetaminophen pushes people to perform high-risk activities without considering the risks involved.

ALSO READ PTA Gets Over 20,000 Complaints Against Telcos During June 2022

Researchers at Canada’s McGill University have claimed that an overdose of ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen can increase the risk of gastrointestinal diseases as well as heartburn and stomach irritation.

Germany’s University of Freiburg has concluded that excessive intake of aspirin leads to an increased risk of heart attack among people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and other cardiovascular ailments as well as among those who are smokers, obese, or diabetic.