Eoin Morgan Talks to Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid About Importance of Hajj [Video]

English players, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid sat down with former England captain, Eoin Morgan, to discuss the importance of Islam in their lives and educated the people about the intricate details of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The English duo discussed the details in a special video released by Sky Sports.

Morgan, who recently retired from international cricket, asked the duo about the importance of their Muslim faith and what significance does Hajj pilgrimage hold for billions of Muslims around the world.

Moeen Ali, the first Muslim, and British Asian to captain England in a T20I game, stated that Islam is the most important part of his life and it comes in ahead of anything else in his life. He added that this does not make him any less loyal to any other aspect of his life, including cricket.

Adil Rashid, who just re-joined the England squad after performing Hajj, talked about its significance and the experience he went through.

Rashid remarked, “(It was an) unbelievable experience. Something that as Muslims we have to do if you’ve got the means, if you’re able to, if you’re mentally and physically fit. It was the experience of a lifetime. It teaches a lot of things, it teaches patience, it also teaches you to be grateful for what you have.”

Both the players appreciated the diversity within the England dressing room and stated that they found it easier to settle into the squad due to the acceptance of the entire group.

Watch the video of the interview: