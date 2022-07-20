New Petition Wants to Un-ban Horse and Camel Riding at Seaview, Karachi

A petition challenging the ban on camel and horse riding at Seaview Beach in Karachi was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday.

As per the details, the petitioner, Ava Ardeshir Cowasjee challenged the ban, which was imposed by the Clifton Cantonment Board (CBC) after a foreign vlogger, Luke Damant, was allegedly scammed by a horse owner at the Seaview beach on March 19.

According to the petitioner, camel and horse riding were permitted on all the beaches across Karachi except the Seaview beach, and imposing a ban on such recreational activities was unlawful. Moreover, CBC is not allowed to impose such a ban.

In addition, the petitioner demanded the immediate removal of the ban and named the Secretary Defence, Government of Sindh, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), and CBC officials as the respondents in the petition.

In another story, SHC issued notices to CBC and other entities on another petition looking to unban camel and horse riding at Seaview beach on 14 June.

The petitioners informed that they were the contractors of the horses and camels, and due to the ban, around 400 people suffered whose livelihood depended on recreational animal riding, and motorbike business at the Seaview beach.

Furthermore, they complained that the daily maintenance cost of the animals ranged between Rs. 500- Rs. 1000, therefore, if the activity is not allowed, both the animals and their owners’ families would suffer.

Moreover, the details revealed that the division bench of SHC including Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito issued notices to a federal law officer, CBC, and others, and called them for their comments in the next hearing.