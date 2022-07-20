Pakistan and Afghanistan to Enhance Bilateral Trade

A Pakistan delegation led by Secretary Commerce Muhammad, Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, visited Kabul from 18-20 July to discuss mutual actions for enhancing bilateral trade, transit, and connectivity.

The delegation also discussed necessary trade facilitation measures to address the practical impediments being faced by importers, exporters, traders, and businessmen from both sides during the two-day visit.

To make concrete progress on these matters, the Pakistan delegation included representatives from all relevant ministries and departments relating to economic interaction, trade, transit, commercial exchanges, and enhancing facilitation at all border crossing points.

The delegation held meetings with ministers and senior officials of relevant Afghan Ministries, including the Acting Minister of Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

In the substantive discussions, the two sides agreed on the following positive outcomes:

During the current financial year, bilateral trade and transit have registered growth. This momentum needs to be sustained and further strengthened on a mutually beneficial basis. It was agreed to make border crossing points more efficient to ensure early clearance of trade and transit traffic and address the bottlenecks and impediments on a priority basis. The two sides agreed to implement a Temporary Admission Document (TAD) allowing free movement of bilateral trade vehicles and preventing loading and unloading of goods at the border crossing points to further increase trade between the two countries. The relevant authorities of the two sides also agreed to increase operational timings at all crossing points, particularly Torkham, Karachi, Ghulam Khan, and Chaman/Spin Boldak. The heads of the customs departments of the two countries agreed to work together and evolve mutually connected custom procedures and systems to improve efficiency in the clearance of goods. Steps to be taken for starting luxury bus service between Peshawar & Jalalabad and Quetta & Kandahar making all possible efforts to commence the service from the end of August this year. Difficulties in visa processing would be addressed through mutual coordination.

The two sides also reaffirmed to maintain regular coordination for implementing these understandings and further expanding economic cooperation.