Samsung May Have Canceled Galaxy S22 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may never see the light of the day, claims a new report from a Korean news outlet The Elec. The report says that Samsung has terminated the development of the Galaxy S22 FE due to the chip shortage and growing demand for other phones.

The Fan Edition phone was going to use the same chipset as the S22 Ultra, but the latter’s strong performance and S-Pen support made the phone maker rethink its strategy for 2022. Samsung is planning to make more than 10 million units of the S22 Ultra and needs to reallocate more resources to achieve that goal.

However, the good news is that Samsung has no plans of discontinuing the FE series as the S23 FE is still on track to launch in 2023. Samsung had plans to manufacture 3 million units of the S22 FE, but that number will go to the S23 FE next year.

As for the S23 Ultra, Samsung plans to sell 13% more units in 2023, which translates to 13 million phones. The base Galaxy S23 is expected to hit 8.5 million units while the Plus model is projected to be the least favorite in the series with just 6.5 million sales.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S21 FE was plagued with similar rumors last year. Several reports claimed that the phone had been canceled entirely even though it was only delayed to next year. It is quite possible that the same is happening with the S22 FE, but only time will tell.