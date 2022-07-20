Tour Guide and Accomplices Gang Rape American Vlogger at Fort Munro

A ‘tour guide’ and his two accomplices reportedly gang-raped a female American tourist at Fort Munro, a hill station, located in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district on 16 July.

The victim, who is a vlogger and a social media activist, was on a tour of Fort Munro when the incident occurred, after which she registered a complaint with the Border Military Police (BMP).

The BMP has apprehended the key suspect, 21, who is purportedly also an American citizen.

District Police Officer (DPO) DG Khan, Ali Waseem, stated that the accused confessed to his crime. He was also produced in a local court, and the BMP was granted permission for his physical remand.

Meanwhile, the woman was sent to the hospital for a medical examination.

She had stated in the FIR that the tour guide had threatened her life on the phone for reporting the matter to the police. The complainant claimed that the suspects also filmed the incident.

The Fort Munro BMP has registered an FIR against the three suspects under sections 376 and 292 b of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). They have also been charged with gang rape under sections 292b and 376 of the PPC.

Case Details

The DPO stated that the vlogger had contacted the prime suspect on a tourist guides group on a social media platform and had planned a trip to Fort Munro on his invitation. She had traveled to Pakistan and had been residing with a man called Basil Khan in Lahore, who told the police that he is her fiancé.

As per the inquiry reports, Khan and the woman had met the tour guide via a social media app.

The woman told the police that he had invited her to Rajanpur, where she had gone alone on public transport and had stayed with his family for a couple of days. They both left for Fort Munro on 16 July and stayed in a hotel room.

The woman claimed that the tour guide and his accomplices then gang raped her.

Deputy Commissioner DG Khan, Anwar Baryar, who is also a senior commandant of BMP, said that raids are being carried out for the arrest of the remaining suspects.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz, has also asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab for a report on the incident. He has ordered indiscriminate action against the accused and promised that they will be awarded exemplary punishment in accordance with the law, to serve justice to the victim.