Dr. Aisha Ghous Assures Total Parco to Resolve Taxation Issues

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, has assured the CEO of Total Parco Pakistan Limited, Mehmet Celepoglu, of prompt resolution of their issues pertaining to taxation.

The CEO discussed the economic situation of the country and apprised the minister about their issues pertaining to taxation.

The minister expressed the resolve of the present government to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan through a keen focus on ease of doing business and facilitation of the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country.

She assured the CEO of Total Parco to resolve their issues on a priority basis and directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required steps in this regard.