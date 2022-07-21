Israeli Journalist Illegally Enters Makkah and Films Holy Sites During Hajj

An Israeli journalist reportedly trespassed into the holy sites in Saudi Arabia, violating the Saudi laws that prohibit non-Muslims’ access to Islam’s holiest site in Makkah, while inciting online backlash and potentially endangering ties between Tel Aviv and the Gulf states.

A 10-minute report on Israel’s Channel 13 on Monday, showed the journalist, Gil Tamary, driving past Masjid Al-Haram, the holiest mosque in Islam, and Jabal al-Rahmah where the Holy Prophet (PBUH) delivered his last sermon.

According to the details, the journalist was accompanied by a local guide whose face was blurred in the video. He was also seen mumbling on camera in Hebrew and occasionally speaking in English to avoid exposing his identity.

Tamary was touted as the first Jewish Israeli reporter who exclusively covered the annual Hajj pilgrimage, and the hashtag ‘A Jew in Makkah’s Grand Mosque’ subsequently trended on Twitter but the news was harshly criticized on social media platforms.

Tamary tweeted an apology on 19 July and stated that he had not intended to hurt Muslim sentiments but had actually wanted to highlight the importance of Makkah and the beauty of Islam to “foster more religious tolerance and inclusion”.

Disclaimer: I would like to reiterate that this visit to Mecca was not intended to offend Muslims, or any other person. If anyone takes offense to this video, I deeply apologize. The purpose of this entire endeavor was to showcase the importance of Mecca and the beauty

He stated that “inquisitiveness is at the heart and center of journalism” and claimed that he had been spurred on by the desire to let people “see, for the first time, a place that is so important to our Muslim brothers and sisters, and to human history”.

Saudi laws prohibit non-Muslims from entering Makkah and visiting holy sites, and violating them can result in a fine or deportation.

The Saudi media, which is highly regulated by the Saudi government, did not report this story, and whether Tamary had received permission from the authorities to enter Makkah is unknown for now.