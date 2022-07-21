Number of Pakistani Job Seekers in UAE Surges by 128%

The number of Pakistanis who travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of employment increased by 128 percent in the first five months of 2022 as compared to all of 2021, according to a report by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE).

The number of Pakistanis who registered with the BE&OE was 27,442 in 2021 but it surged to 62,615 by the end of May 2022, meaning that 35,173 visited UAE in the first five months of 2022.

Remittance Inflows from the UAE

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released on Monday revealed that Pakistan received $5.842 billion from the UAE in the fiscal year 2022, indicating a five percent decline.

Additionally, remittance inflows from the UAE last month were $494 million, and those from Saudi Arabia were $666 million, followed by $454 million from the UK and $284 million from the US.

The SBP also highlighted in a tweet that this is the first time that “remittances crossed the monthly mark of $3 billion”.