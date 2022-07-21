PTA Holds Webinar in Preparation for ITU World Radiocommunication Conference-2023

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Ericsson and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), organized a webinar on national preparations for the International Telecommunication Union World Radiocommunication Conference-2023 (ITU WRC-23) at the FAB Headquarters in Islamabad.
The Head of Government and Industry Relations for the Middle East & Africa, Ericsson, Ali Cheema, conducted the session attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), PTA, and FAB.
The session highlighted the importance of ITU WRC-23, agenda items, and the preparatory process. The participants identified and discussed the key agenda items that are priority areas for Pakistan’s ICT sector, with a special focus on efficient spectrum management and emerging technology propagation. It was agreed that all stakeholders should be part of the national discussions to present and maintain a coherent national approach at the ITU WRC-23.
The World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) is a global conference on spectrum management held every four years by the ITU to review and revise the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of radio-frequency spectrum, and geostationary-satellite and non-geostationary-satellite orbits.