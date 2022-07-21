PTA Holds Webinar in Preparation for ITU World Radiocommunication Conference-2023

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Ericsson and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), organized a webinar on national preparations for the International Telecommunication Union World Radiocommunication Conference-2023 (ITU WRC-23) at the FAB Headquarters in Islamabad.

The Head of Government and Industry Relations for the Middle East & Africa, Ericsson, Ali Cheema, conducted the session attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), PTA, and FAB.

ALSO READ Microsoft to Take on Facebook With its own Social Network

The session highlighted the importance of ITU WRC-23, agenda items, and the preparatory process. The participants identified and discussed the key agenda items that are priority areas for Pakistan’s ICT sector, with a special focus on efficient spectrum management and emerging technology propagation. It was agreed that all stakeholders should be part of the national discussions to present and maintain a coherent national approach at the ITU WRC-23.

The World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) is a global conference on spectrum management held every four years by the ITU to review and revise the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of radio-frequency spectrum, and geostationary-satellite and non-geostationary-satellite orbits.