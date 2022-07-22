Japan Removes Pakistan From Its Red List

The Government of Japan has delisted Pakistan from its category of red countries and added it to the yellow category in relation to the COVID-19 restrictions.

A statement on Twitter issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, read, “As a result of the efforts of the embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, the government of Japan has removed Pakistan from the category of red-listed countries in relation to COVID-19”.

According to details, the new categorization of Pakistan will stand effective from 27 July onwards, however, the precautionary measures would persist.

The embassy stated that the Pakistani community in Japan “is encouraged to remain vigilant against Covid-19”.

Information Regarding Group Red

Furthermore, countries that are listed in Group Red are required to have a coronavirus test on arrival, including a 3-day quarantine at a government-designated facility. However, those with a valid vaccination certificate may either have 7-day quarantine at home or 3-day home quarantine and a negative result of a voluntary test.

Information Regarding Group Yellow

The countries listed in Group Yellow will be required to have an on-arrival test with 7-day home quarantine, or a 3-day home quarantine along with a negative result of a voluntary test.

Whereas, those who have a valid vaccination certificate, will not be required to have an on-arrival test, home quarantine, and other measures.