Honor Pad 8 Tablet Announced for Only $220

Honor hosted a major launch event this week where it introduced a slew of new products, one of which was the Honor Pad 8. It is a direct successor to last year’s Pad V7 with a large display and an optional keyboard accessory.

Honor Pad 8 has a 12-inch LCD with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and the bezels are tiny on all sides. The top bezel has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls and there is also a 5MP shooter on the back but in a larger housing. The device weighs only 520 grams and it is 6.9mm thick.

Under the hood, the tablet features Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options, but only a single 128GB storage variant. Honor has not said anything about a microSD card slot, so we can only assume there is none.

The Honor Pad 8 is meant for large-screen multimedia entertainment. Honor’s Magic UI 6.1 has support for more than 6,000 apps and seamless split-screen features. You can also link the tablet with select Honor smartphones for syncing.

There is a 7,250 mAh battery on board and it has support for 22.5W fast charging.

Honor Pad 8 will be available in White, Blue, and Mint Green color options for a starting price of $220. It is only available in China for now but should arrive in other markets later this year.