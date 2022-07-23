Motorola Reveals New Razr Phone’s Launch Date

Motorola aims to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series with its upcoming foldable phone, the Razr 2022. The phone was reportedly delayed, but Motorola has just confirmed its launch date.

The Moto Razr 2022 is going to launch alongside the Edge X30 Pro flagship phone on August 2. The phones will launch in China first but will debut in the international market later on. Edge X30 Pro is rumored to go global as the Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Razr 2022 has also been referenced as Razr 3 in the past.

A teaser poster from Motorola shows the two phones together.

As shown in the image, the Edge X30 Pro has a textured rear panel and what appears to be a triple camera setup. There is a large circular sensor above two smaller ones and the rear panel is curved at the edges. We can also see the Motor Razr 2022’s familiar dual camera setup in a horizontal layout.

Specifications

Unlike its predecessors, the Moto Razr 2022 is expected to be a flagship device powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Its display will be a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED with 1080p resolution, while the outer screen will be a 3″ panel. There will be a 50MP main camera on the back next to an ultrawide unit. The selfie camera should be a 32MP snapper.

The Edge X30 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone to feature Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP camera sensor alongside a 50MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto lens. It will also be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.