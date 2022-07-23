Pakistan is Exporting Arms and Defense Products to Over 40 Countries

Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen, on Friday was told that the Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF) being the country’s premier defense production organization is not only meeting the defense requirements of the armed forces of Pakistan but it is also exporting its products to more than 40 countries.

The minister visited the POF, where he was given a briefing about its production. He was told that the POF is a sizeable defense production complex with 14 independent production units, 12 subsidiaries, and a total workforce of over 24,000.

It was further informed that the POF’s industrial base is strong enough to undertake the development and production of almost all types of conventional arms and ammunition.

The minister visited the POF Products Display Lounge and appreciated the quality of the products. He lauded the efforts being made by the POF’s engineers, scientists, and workmen for the defense of the nation.

ALSO READ FBR Revamps Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Earlier on his arrival at the POF, Israr Tareen was received by POF Board Chairman Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan and introduced to director generals, board members, and senior civil and military officials.