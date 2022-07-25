Voice & Data Services Disrupted in Flood Affected Balochistan

The recent flash floods in Balochistan have caused multiple optic fiber breaks impacting voice and data services in Lasbela, Kech, Panjgoor, Gawadar, Awaran, Ziarat, Mastung, and adjoining areas.

ALSO READ Rupee Drops to Another Low Against US Dollar As SBP ‘Discourages’ Currency Trade

This was stated by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a notification issued on Monday.

According to the notification, about 343 cell sites of three cellular mobile operators, namely Telenor, Zong, and Ufone, have been affected due to floods, along with the services of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

ALSO READ SECP Registered More Than 26,000 New Companies in FY22

PTA said that efforts are being made to resolve this unprecedented situation, and the authority is working with the concerned operators for early restoration of affected communication channels.