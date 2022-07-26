Govt to Pay Off Over $74 Billion in Debt Servicing During Next 5 Years

The government of Pakistan has projected external debt servicing of $74.427 billion during the next five fiscal years (FYs).

As per the projection of external debt servicing for the next five years, FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27, the principal amount owed to various multilateral/bilateral donors, bonds commercial loans, Naya Pakistan certificate, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) is $62.184 billion, while the interest for all these loans will be $9.393 billion, according to official documents available with ProPakistani.

For the next five fiscal years, the highest foreign debt servicing of $18.822 billion is due during the ongoing fiscal, while the lowest of $11.921 billion will be due in the FY 2026-27. In FY 2023-24, the total foreign debt servicing projection is $14.375 billion, $15.313 billion in 2024-25, and $13.995 billion in FY 2025-26, the documents state.

The external debt servicing of bilateral loans of $8.228 billion and multilateral loans of $11.189 billion is projected during the next five years. Additionally, foreign debt servicing for bonds worth $ 3.8 billion, commercial loans amounting to $32.554 billion, NPCs $1.086 billion, and $5.437 billion from the IMF are also projected for the next five years. Lastly, foreign debt servicing of $2.850 billion is projected for the Public Sector Entities (PSEs) during the period.

The documents also reveal that the Government of Pakistan has further projected that China’s State Administrative of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) deposit of $4 billion and the time deposit from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) of $3 billion are expected to be rolled over on an annual basis for the foreseeable future.