Intel to Build Smartphone Chips With MediaTek

Intel is a company that manufactures its own chips and is a major name in the PC/laptop world. Today, Intel has announced its partnership with MediaTek, a Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company that is well known for making smartphone chips featured in low-end, mid-range and high-end phones.

MediaTek, the new foundry partner with significant capacity in the US and Europe has now signed up as Intel’s first customer. The reason behind this partnership is to help MediaTek to produce chips using Intel Foundry Services to build a more balanced and resilient supply chain.

The company has decided to use Intel Processing Technologies to manufacture multiple chips for a range of smart edge devices. The details of this deal are not revealed yet.

Randhir Thakur, the President of Intel Foundry Services said,

As one of the world’s leading fabless chip designers powering more than 2 billion devices a year, MediaTek is a terrific partner for Intel Foundry Services (IFS) as we enter our next phase of growth. We have the right combination of advanced process technology and geographically diverse capacity to help MediaTek deliver the next billion connected devices across a range of applications.

The Corporate Vice President of Platform Technology and Manufacturing Operations, NS Tai said at MediaTek;

MediaTek has long adopted a multi-sourcing strategy. We have an existing 5G data card business partnership with Intel, and now extend our relationship to manufacturing smart edge devices through Intel Foundry Services. With its commitment to major capacity expansions, IFS provides value to MediaTek as we seek to create a more diversified supply chain. We look forward to building a long-term partnership to serve the fast-growing demand for our products from customers across the globe.

Unlike most big-name chip foundries that are based in Taiwan or China, Intel Foundry Services is located in the western hemisphere which gives it an edge. This is because if Taiwan faces component supply issues or COVID-19-induced lockdowns, chip supply will suffer. This is part of the reason why having sources located in multiple regions ensures stable supply.

Intel has planned to help companies in the US and Europe by bringing variety to their portfolios. The company has already announced plans to upgrade capacity at existing sites in the US in addition to building new sites in Ohio and Germany.

via GSMARENA