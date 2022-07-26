Kashmir-Born KPL Star Smashes Half-Century on County Debut

Kashmir-born Kashif Ali has smashed a scintillating half-century on his debut in the County Championship. Kashif top-scored with 52 off 74 balls for Worcestershire as they could only manage 185 in their first innings against Derbyshire in the ongoing County Championship division two match.

The 24-year-old middle-order batter rose to fame during the first edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). Kashif was outstanding in the tournament as he finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer. He scored 242 runs at an average of 48.40 and an astonishing strike rate of 174.10 in 7 innings he played in the tournament. He also struck two half-centuries and one century in the tournament.

While Kashif was not seen in competitive action since the conclusion of KPL season 1, he recently made the news for being picked up by Worcestershire for the recently concluded T20 Blast and the ongoing County Championship.

Kashif showcased his talent in the T20 Blast as he finished Worcestershire’s second-highest run-scorer with 140 runs at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 112.90 in 6 innings he played in the tournament.

The stylish batter will be looking to put in impressive performances in the upcoming matches and make a name for himself in domestic circuits around the world.