Possible World Test Championship Scenarios After Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test

The second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka holds great importance for both sides in the ongoing World Test Championship. Both sides will be aiming to win the match and continue their journey to finish in the coveted top two positions in the competition.

Currently, Pakistan are in the third spot in the competition after they defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, slipped from third to sixth spot. Both sides have the potential to consolidate their position in the tournament and a victory for either side will provide them with the perfect opportunity to climb up the table.

Sri Lanka are currently in a better position in the ongoing Test match as they have gained a lead of 276 on the third day of the match. Pakistan will need yet another monumental effort in the fourth innings to secure an unlikely win.

Let’s have a look at the possible scenarios and their impact on the World Test Championship points table:

Pakistan Win

A win for Pakistan will help them gain 12 more points and as a result, they will maintain their position in the third spot. Their percentage of points will increase from 58.33% to 63% if they manage to win their fifth match in the competition.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will lose crucial points but will stay at the sixth spot. Their percentage of points will decrease from 48.15 to 43.33.

Here’s how the table will look in this case:

Ranking Team Matches Wins Losses Draws PCT % Points 1 South Africa 7 5 2 0 71.43 60 2 Australia 10 6 1 3 70.00 84 3 Pakistan 9 5 2 2 63.00 68 4 India 12 6 4 2 52.08 75 5 West Indies 9 4 3 2 50.00 54 6 Sri Lanka 10 4 5 1 43.33 52

Sri Lanka Win

A win for Sri Lanka will propel them to the third spot in the table as Pakistan will slip down to the fifth. Sri Lanka’s percentage of points will increase from 48.15% to 53.33% while Pakistan will end up at 51.85%.

Here is the tentative table:

Ranking Team Matches Wins Losses Draws PCT % Points 1 South Africa 7 5 2 0 71.43 60 2 Australia 10 6 1 3 70.00 84 3 Sri Lanka 10 5 4 1 53.33 66 4 India 12 6 4 2 52.08 75 5 Pakistan 9 4 3 2 51.85 56 6 West Indies 9 4 3 2 50.00 54

ALSO READ Schedule for Pakistan’s Next Domestic Season Announced With Huge Changes

Draw

In case of a draw, both the teams will share the spoils as there will be no significant changes to the table. Pakistan will stay at the third spot while Sri Lanka will stay at the sixth spot despite both teams gaining four points.

Here is the tentative table:

Ranking Team Matches Wins Losses Draws PCT % Points 1 South Africa 7 5 2 0 71.43 60 2 Australia 10 6 1 3 70.00 84 3 Pakistan 9 4 2 3 55.55 60 4 India 12 6 4 2 52.08 75 5 West Indies 9 4 3 2 50.00 54 6 Sri Lanka 10 4 4 2 46.66 56

In an unlikely case that a match ends in a tie, which has only happened once in Test cricket history, both the teams will be awarded six points and both the teams will end up in the same positions.

*Score at the time of writing