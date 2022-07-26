Schedule for Pakistan’s Next Domestic Season Announced With Huge Changes

Streamlining pathways cricket and creating more playing opportunities for talented cricketers was the cornerstone of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 2022-23 men’s domestic cricket season, which was revealed today.

The seniors’ cricket will commence with the 33-match two-leg National T20, which will be held in Rawalpindi and Multan from 30 August to 19 September. Concurrently, the second XIs Cricket Associations Cup will be played in Quetta from 2-15 September.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the jewel in the PCB’s crown, will be staged from 27 September to 30 November with Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi sharing 31 matches between them. The Cricket Associations Championship will be played alongside the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the same cities from 27 September to 23 November.

Curtains on the 2022-23 domestic cricket season will fall with the 33-match Pakistan Cup 50-over tournament, which will be staged in Karachi from 10 December to 3 January. Karachi will also stage the Cricket Associations Challenge from 10-29 December.

187 matches are scheduled to be played over 127 days (30 August to 3 January).

Salient features of the PCB 2022-23 men’s domestic cricket calendar are:

Six-team Cricket Associations Cup (T20 format) will now be played on a double-league basis. This means each side will get a minimum of 10 matches and 30 matches will be played. Previously, the event was held on a single league basis with 15 games.

Six-team Cricket Associations Championship will now be a four-day non-first-class competition. Previously, it was a three-day tournament.

Six-team Cricket Associations Championship will be played on a double-league basis. This means each side will get a minimum of 10 matches and 30 matches will be played. Previously, the event was held on a single league basis with 15 matches.

Six-team Cricket Associations Challenge will be played on a double-league basis. This means each side will get a minimum of 10 matches and 30 matches will be played. Previously, the event was held on a single league basis with 15 matches.

The seniors’ competitions will follow the CCA U19 tournament (21 May-4 June), CA Divisional U19 tournament (10-17 June), CCA Senior Tournament (19 June-21 July), and National U19 Cup (28 June-8 July). The National U19 Championship commenced in Karachi on 25 July and will conclude on 23 August, while the CA Divisional Senior Tournament will take place from 27 July to 12 August.

PCB 2022-23 men’s domestic cricket calendar is as follows: