Bismah Maroof and Inam Butt Named Flag-Bearers for Commonwealth Games

President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, has nominated wrestler Muhammad Inam Butt and cricketer Bismah Maroof to carry the national flag at the opening ceremony as flag bearers of XXII Commonwealth Games, Birmingham.

Muhammad Inam has previously won medals in the Commonwealth Games and also made history by winning the first-ever gold medal for Pakistan at the World Beach Games. He has also been awarded the Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.

Bismah Maroof, captain Pakistan Women’s Cricket team, is an outstanding motivation for the female athletes of Pakistan. She has played 118 Women One Day Internationals and 114 Women T20Is for Pakistan.

Commonwealth Games Federation has arranged her facilities to not only play but to look after her daughter, Fatima, during the Games as well.